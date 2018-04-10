Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 185,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $12,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,573,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,259,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 119,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after buying an additional 110,247 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,103,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $82.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4,768.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12 month low of $81.48 and a 12 month high of $110.12.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $221.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.21 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 38.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.25.

In other news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $258,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/renaissance-technologies-llc-sells-185900-shares-of-scotts-miracle-gro-co-smg-updated.html.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (Scotts Miracle-Gro) is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products. The Company’s segments include Global Consumer. In North America, its brands include Scotts and Turf Builder lawn and grass seed products; Miracle-Gro, Nature’s Care, Scotts, LiquaFeed and Osmocote gardening and landscape products; and Ortho, Roundup, Home Defense and Tomcat branded insect control, weed control and rodent control products.

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.