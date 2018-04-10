Power Integrations (POWI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.02% of Power Integrations worth $22,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,690,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,447,000 after purchasing an additional 146,319 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Power Integrations by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 839,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,472,000 after purchasing an additional 144,088 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,925,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,113,000 after purchasing an additional 128,790 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at $5,283,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,324,000 after acquiring an additional 61,686 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 758 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $51,058.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Bickell sold 5,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,472. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $66.90 on Tuesday. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $60.55 and a 52 week high of $86.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,010.85, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Sidoti downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

