Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, “Republic Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $60.83 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 16.46%. research analysts predict that Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This is a boost from Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.80%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/republic-bancorp-inc-ky-rbcaa-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold-updated.html.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (RBCAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Inc. KY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp Inc. KY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.