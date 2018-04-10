Request Network (REQ) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Request Network (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Request Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance, OKEx and EtherDelta. Request Network has a market capitalization of $104.80 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Request Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Request Network has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002916 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00766870 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014615 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00176032 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00064713 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Request Network Profile

Request Network launched on October 7th, 2017. Request Network’s total supply is 999,999,783 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,961,287 tokens. Request Network’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request Network’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request Network is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request Network’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request Network

Request Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox, Kucoin, OKEx, Binance, Gate.io, EtherDelta, IDEX and Liqui. It is not currently possible to purchase Request Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request Network must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.