Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Monroe Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 15th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.53 per share for the year.

MRCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub raised Monroe Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Monroe Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

MRCC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 71,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,606. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $253.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In related news, Chairman Theodore L. Koenig acquired 27,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $338,256.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 589.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 102,144 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 133,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 60,838 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,422 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 112,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 27,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 82,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation primarily through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, and unsecured subordinated debt and equity.

