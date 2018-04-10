Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Marchex (MCHX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX) recently:

4/7/2018 – Marchex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

4/6/2018 – Marchex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

3/28/2018 – Marchex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

3/27/2018 – Marchex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

3/22/2018 – Marchex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

3/14/2018 – Marchex was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

2/15/2018 – Marchex was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. Marchex has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $115.25, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 16,500 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 413,345 shares of company stock worth $1,295,984 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marchex by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 453,115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Marchex by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,689,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 198,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marchex by 11.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 148,643 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marchex in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Marchex by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 788,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 59,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics technology platform that provides data and insights to measure the performance of mobile, online, and offline advertising for advertisers and small business resellers; and Marchex Speech Analytics delivers actionable operational and advertising insights of inbound calls from consumer's interactions.

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.