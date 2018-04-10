Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Price

News articles about ResMed (NYSE:RMD) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ResMed earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.6178047118357 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ResMed to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Northland Securities raised ResMed from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Macquarie lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.03. The stock had a trading volume of 325,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,240. The company has a market capitalization of $13,380.84, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.90. ResMed has a 1 year low of $67.04 and a 1 year high of $104.78.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $601.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.77 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that ResMed will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.65%.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $56,406.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $197,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,072 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,889 shares of company stock worth $4,497,666. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Price” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/resmed-rmd-receiving-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-report-shows-updated-updated.html.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular disease and other diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.