Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) Downgraded by Seaport Global Securities to Hold

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) was downgraded by research analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Resolute Energy’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $9.74 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Resolute Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Northland Securities set a $45.00 target price on shares of Resolute Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resolute Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Resolute Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.22.

Shares of Resolute Energy stock opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. Resolute Energy has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.86, a P/E ratio of 59.34 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.71 million. Resolute Energy had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Resolute Energy will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Resolute Energy by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Resolute Energy by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Resolute Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Resolute Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter.

About Resolute Energy

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

