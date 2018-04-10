Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, March 26th, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS set a $74.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $56.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $13,650.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $68.89.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 24.56%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 187,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $11,072,671.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,879.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heitor Goncalves sold 19,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $1,100,372.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 426,818 shares in the company, valued at $24,580,448.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,676 shares of company stock worth $27,885,174 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,938.5% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

