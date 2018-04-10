Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 78,367 Shares of RevenueShares ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RevenueShares ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 145.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,367 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.91% of RevenueShares ETF Trust worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in RevenueShares ETF Trust by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RevenueShares ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in RevenueShares ETF Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 59,160 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RDIV traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $35.50. 236,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,721. RevenueShares ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

