Critical Comparison: AAON (AAON) vs. Its Rivals

AAON (NASDAQ: AAON) is one of 4 public companies in the “Refrigeration & heating equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare AAON to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AAON and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AAON $405.23 million $54.49 million 35.89 AAON Competitors $1.07 billion $77.45 million 30.51

AAON’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AAON. AAON is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AAON and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAON 13.45% 22.34% 17.42% AAON Competitors 7.18% 496.01% 11.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AAON and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAON 0 0 0 0 N/A AAON Competitors 33 101 66 1 2.17

As a group, “Refrigeration & heating equipment” companies have a potential upside of 10.97%. Given AAON’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AAON has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.5% of AAON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of shares of all “Refrigeration & heating equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of AAON shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Refrigeration & heating equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

AAON pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. AAON pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Refrigeration & heating equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 25.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. AAON lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

AAON has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAON’s competitors have a beta of -0.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, medical, and other commercial industries. AAON, Inc. sells its products through a network of manufacturers' representatives and internal sales force. AAON, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

