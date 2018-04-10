Financial Analysis: International Airlines Group (ICAGY) & Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ: ATSG) and International Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Air Transport Services Group and International Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Transport Services Group 1.73% 18.48% 4.20% International Airlines Group 8.96% 74.33% 16.76%

Volatility & Risk

Air Transport Services Group has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Airlines Group has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.6% of Air Transport Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of International Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Air Transport Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Air Transport Services Group and International Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Transport Services Group 0 3 3 0 2.50 International Airlines Group 1 4 2 0 2.14

Air Transport Services Group currently has a consensus price target of $27.17, suggesting a potential upside of 19.73%. Given Air Transport Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Air Transport Services Group is more favorable than International Airlines Group.

Dividends

International Airlines Group pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Air Transport Services Group does not pay a dividend. International Airlines Group pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Air Transport Services Group and International Airlines Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Transport Services Group $1.07 billion 1.26 $18.49 million $0.90 25.21 International Airlines Group $25.95 billion 0.28 $2.26 billion $2.32 7.68

International Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Air Transport Services Group. International Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Air Transport Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Air Transport Services Group beats International Airlines Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements. In addition, the company offers mail and package sorting services, as well as related maintenance services for material handling equipment, ground equipment, and facilities; airframe modification and maintenance, component repair, engineering, and aircraft line maintenance services; and flight crew training, air dispatch, and flight monitoring services. Further, it rents ground equipment and sells aviation fuel; and resells and brokers aircraft parts. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned a fleet of 70 serviceable Boeing 767, 757, and 737 cargo aircraft. The company, formerly known as ABX Holdings, Inc., was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Ohio.

About International Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands. As of February 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 547 aircraft flying to 268 destinations. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

