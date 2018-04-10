Colony Capital (CLNY) & Associated Estates Realty (NYSE:AEC) Financial Contrast

Colony Capital (NYSE: CLNY) and Associated Estates Realty (NYSE:AEC) are both companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Colony Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Associated Estates Realty does not pay a dividend. Colony Capital has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Capital and Associated Estates Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Capital 31.43% 3.16% 2.88% Associated Estates Realty 60.04% 18.10% 7.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Colony Capital and Associated Estates Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Associated Estates Realty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Colony Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Colony Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Colony Capital and Associated Estates Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Associated Estates Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Colony Capital beats Associated Estates Realty on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc., formerly Colony Financial, Inc., is a global real estate and investment management company. The Company operates through five segments: Real Estate Equity, including Light industrial real estate assets and operating platform; Single-family residential rentals through an investment in Colony Starwood Homes and Other real estate equity investments; Real Estate Debt, which includes loan originations and acquisitions, and Investment Management, which includes investment management of the Company-sponsored funds and other investment vehicles. Through its global investment management business, it has over $18.8 billion of assets under management. Its business objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors through a diversified portfolio of direct and indirect real estate-related equity and real estate debt investments, and fee bearing management contracts on investment funds that it manages.

About Associated Estates Realty

Associated Estates Realty Corporation is a self-administered and self-managed equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of multifamily apartment units. It specializes in multifamily ownership, operation, acquisition, development, disposition and property management activities. Its operating portfolio consists of approximately 49 apartment communities containing around 12,734 units in eight states that are owned, either directly or indirectly, through its subsidiaries. It also owns a commercial building in Los Angeles, California containing approximately 78,800 total square feet of office and commercial space. The Company also earns revenue from rental payments from the leasing of apartment units. It owns a taxable REIT subsidiary, which performs construction management services in connection with the development of multifamily properties that it owns, including consolidated and unconsolidated joint ventures.

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.