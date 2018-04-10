Critical Analysis: Ashmore Group (AJMPF) vs. The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

Ashmore Group (OTCMKTS: AJMPF) and The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ashmore Group and The Blackstone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashmore Group N/A N/A N/A The Blackstone Group 20.66% 22.27% 9.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ashmore Group and The Blackstone Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashmore Group 1 2 1 0 2.00 The Blackstone Group 0 2 7 0 2.78

The Blackstone Group has a consensus price target of $40.67, suggesting a potential upside of 32.42%. Given The Blackstone Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Blackstone Group is more favorable than Ashmore Group.

Dividends

The Blackstone Group pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Ashmore Group does not pay a dividend. The Blackstone Group pays out 121.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Blackstone Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Ashmore Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of The Blackstone Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of The Blackstone Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ashmore Group and The Blackstone Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashmore Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Blackstone Group $7.12 billion 2.84 $1.47 billion $2.81 10.93

The Blackstone Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ashmore Group.

Volatility & Risk

Ashmore Group has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Blackstone Group has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Blackstone Group beats Ashmore Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashmore Group

Ashmore Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to retail and institutional clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets in emerging markets across the globe. Ashmore Group Plc was founded in 1992 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. It launches fixed income mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages private equity funds, real estate funds, funds of hedge funds, and credit-focused funds for its clients. It invests in private equity, public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets. The Blackstone Group L.P. was founded in 1985 and is based in New York City with additional offices in San Francisco, California, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Beijing, China, Dubai, UAE, Dusseldorf, Germany, Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Mexico City, Mexico, Paris, France, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Seoul, Korea, Shanghai, China, Singapore, Sydney, Australia, Copenhagen, Denmark, Toronto, Canada, Baltimore, Maryland, and Tokyo, Japan.

