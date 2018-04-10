Comparing Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) & Engie (ENGIY)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) and Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Engie’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners $2.67 billion 2.05 -$4.00 million ($0.23) -132.13 Engie $73.46 billion 0.57 $1.61 billion N/A N/A

Engie has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and Engie, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 9 5 0 2.36 Engie 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus target price of $36.28, suggesting a potential upside of 19.37%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than Engie.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Engie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners 1.85% 0.40% 0.18% Engie N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Engie shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Engie has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Engie pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays out -852.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Renewable Partners has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable Partners beats Engie on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited.

About Engie

Engie SA, formerly GDF Suez SA, is a France-based natural gas and electricity supplier. Its operations are organized in five business lines: Energy Europe, engaged in the production of electricity and distribution and supplying of gas in continental Europe; Energy International which supplies power within North and Latin America, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Middle East, Asia and Africa; Global Gas & LNG, which includes exploration and production of gas and oil, procurement and routing of gas and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and supplying accounts in Europe; Infrastructures, which operates the transport, supply and storage of natural gas; and Energy Services, providing multi-technical services in the areas of engineering, installation or energy services. The Company operates through La Compagnie du Vent, CNN MCO, which manages of all types of vessels, Siradel SAS and Green Charge Networks LLC, a Santa Clara-based manufacturer of energy storage systems and EV-Box BV, among others.

