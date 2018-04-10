Reviewing Choice Hotels (CHH) and Its Rivals

Choice Hotels (NYSE: CHH) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Choice Hotels to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Choice Hotels and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Choice Hotels 11.40% -68.40% 17.51% Choice Hotels Competitors 10.97% 12.75% 4.81%

Volatility & Risk

Choice Hotels has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Choice Hotels’ peers have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.5% of Choice Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Choice Hotels shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Choice Hotels and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Choice Hotels $1.01 billion $114.89 million 27.99 Choice Hotels Competitors $3.57 billion $470.05 million 163.54

Choice Hotels’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Choice Hotels. Choice Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Choice Hotels and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Choice Hotels 2 5 0 0 1.71 Choice Hotels Competitors 306 1437 2178 73 2.51

Choice Hotels currently has a consensus price target of $75.29, indicating a potential downside of 6.59%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 5.23%. Given Choice Hotels’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Choice Hotels has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Choice Hotels pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Choice Hotels pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 48.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Choice Hotels has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Choice Hotels peers beat Choice Hotels on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Choice Hotels Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection. It also develops and markets cloud-based technology products to the hotel industry, including inventory management, pricing, and connectivity to third party channels and hoteliers; and provides onsite and remote installation, training, and phone support services. As of March 5, 2018, the company franchised approximately 6,800 hotels comprising 500,000 rooms. Choice Hotels International, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

