Reviewing Corus Entertainment (CJREF) and Pandora Media (P)

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS: CJREF) and Pandora Media (NYSE:P) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Corus Entertainment and Pandora Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corus Entertainment 12.78% 9.15% 3.90% Pandora Media -36.83% -111.95% -25.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corus Entertainment and Pandora Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corus Entertainment $1.27 billion 0.90 $145.18 million N/A N/A Pandora Media $1.47 billion 0.83 -$518.39 million ($1.24) -3.86

Corus Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pandora Media.

Risk and Volatility

Corus Entertainment has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pandora Media has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Corus Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.9%. Pandora Media does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Corus Entertainment and Pandora Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corus Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pandora Media 2 22 11 1 2.31

Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.29%. Pandora Media has a consensus price target of $9.17, indicating a potential upside of 91.44%. Given Pandora Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pandora Media is more favorable than Corus Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Corus Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Pandora Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Corus Entertainment beats Pandora Media on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc., a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 45 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations. It is also involved in the production and distribution of films and television programs; merchandise licensing; book publishing; children's animated content and related consumer products; and digital content and animation creation software. This segment advertises and licenses proprietary films and television programs; sells licenses, as well as provides technology and media services. Its primary brands include Global Television, W Network, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network Canada, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, History, Showcase, National Geographic, Q107, CKNW, Fresh Radio, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, and Nickelodeon Canada. The Radio segment operates 39 radio stations that offers network of news-talk, rock, and contemporary music formats. Corus Entertainment Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Pandora Media Company Profile

Pandora Media, Inc. provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening. In addition, the company offers Pandora Premium, an on-demand subscription service that provides users the ability to search, play, and collect songs and albums; build playlists on their own or with the tap of a button; listen to curated playlists; and share playlists on social networks. Pandora Media, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

