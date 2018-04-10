Reviewing ePlus (PLUS) and Presidio (PSDO)

ePlus (NASDAQ: PLUS) and Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ePlus and Presidio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ePlus 0 1 1 0 2.50 Presidio 0 1 4 0 2.80

ePlus presently has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.66%. Presidio has a consensus target price of $18.80, suggesting a potential upside of 17.13%. Given Presidio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Presidio is more favorable than ePlus.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ePlus and Presidio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ePlus $1.33 billion 0.82 $50.55 million $3.74 20.82 Presidio $2.82 billion 0.52 $4.40 million $0.05 321.00

ePlus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Presidio. ePlus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Presidio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ePlus and Presidio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ePlus 4.01% 15.06% 7.34% Presidio 4.11% 9.62% 2.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of ePlus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Presidio shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of ePlus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Presidio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Presidio beats ePlus on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Presidio

Presidio, Inc. is a United States-based company, which is an information technology (IT) solutions provider. The Company’s services include strategy and consulting, solutions design and deployment, managed services, asset maintenance and support, financing services, global services and carrier connectivity. It offers various solutions under categories, including Digital Infrastructure, including Networking, Collaboration, Enterprise Mobility, Internet of Things and Data Analytics; Cloud, including Data Center Modernization, Hybrid/Multi Cloud and Cloud Concierge; and Security, including Next Generation Risk Management, Infrastructure Security, Managed Security and Physical Security. The Company focuses on technologies, including Collaboration, Virtualization, Data Center, Mobility, Hybrid Cloud Computing, IT Convergence and Cyber Security. It focuses on industries, such as healthcare, education, media and entertainment, energy and utilities, and legal and professional services.

