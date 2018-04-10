Critical Review: Fibrocell Science (FCSC) versus Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM)

Dermira (NASDAQ: DERM) and Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dermira and Fibrocell Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira -6,678.29% -62.07% -29.13% Fibrocell Science N/A -649.57% -111.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dermira and Fibrocell Science, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira 0 2 5 0 2.71 Fibrocell Science 0 0 3 0 3.00

Dermira presently has a consensus price target of $32.71, indicating a potential upside of 353.73%. Fibrocell Science has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,054.53%. Given Fibrocell Science’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fibrocell Science is more favorable than Dermira.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of Dermira shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Fibrocell Science shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Dermira shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Fibrocell Science shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dermira and Fibrocell Science’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira $4.54 million 66.41 -$303.26 million ($4.39) -1.64 Fibrocell Science $350,000.00 45.62 -$16.24 million ($1.65) -0.34

Fibrocell Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dermira. Dermira is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fibrocell Science, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dermira has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fibrocell Science has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dermira beats Fibrocell Science on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat dermatologic diseases. The company's product candidates include Glycopyrronium tosylate, a novel form of an anticholinergic agent that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Olumacostat glasaretil, a novel small molecule designed to target sebum production, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and lebrikizumab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase 2b development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. It has licensing agreements with Maruho Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize glycopyrronium tosylate in Japan; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Genentech, Inc. to develop and commercialize lebrikizumab. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Fibrocell Science

Fibrocell Science, Inc. is an autologous cell and gene therapy company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing localized therapies for diseases affecting the skin, connective tissue and joints. Its product candidate, azficel-T, is in development to treat patients suffering from vocal cord scarring that is either idiopathic or age-related. It is investigating the indication in a Phase II clinical trial. Its gene-therapy product candidate, FCX-007, is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. Its gene-therapy product candidate, FCX-013, is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of linear scleroderma. Its product, LAVIV (azficel-T), is indicated for the improvement of the appearance of moderate to severe nasolabial fold wrinkles in adults. A third gene-therapy program is focused on the treatment of arthritis. Its product, LAVIV (azficel-T), is focused on improving the appearance of nasolabial fold wrinkles in adults.

