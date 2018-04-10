Reviewing FMC (FMC) & Its Rivals

FMC (NYSE: FMC) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare FMC to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

FMC pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. FMC pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 30.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. FMC has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

FMC has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FMC’s peers have a beta of 1.07, indicating that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FMC and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FMC 0 5 13 0 2.72 FMC Competitors 105 465 679 25 2.49

FMC currently has a consensus target price of $98.22, indicating a potential upside of 23.94%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 15.67%. Given FMC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FMC is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FMC and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FMC $2.88 billion $535.80 million 29.24 FMC Competitors $7.08 billion $553.10 million 24.25

FMC’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FMC. FMC is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of FMC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of FMC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FMC and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FMC 18.61% 16.82% 5.40% FMC Competitors -126.34% 22.82% 5.01%

Summary

FMC beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates in three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. As of December 31, 2016, the FMC Agricultural Solutions segment developed, marketed and sold three classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides. The Company’s FMC Agricultural Solutions segment operates in the agrochemicals industry. This segment develops, manufactures and sells a portfolio of professional pest control, and lawn and garden products. The FMC Health and Nutrition segment focuses on nutritional ingredients, health excipients and functional health ingredients. The Company’s FMC Health and Nutrition segment focuses on food ingredients, pharmaceutical excipients and omega-3 oils. The Company’s FMC Lithium segment manufactures lithium for use in a range of lithium products.

