Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Goldman Sachs to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Goldman Sachs pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Goldman Sachs pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 35.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Goldman Sachs has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.2% of Goldman Sachs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Goldman Sachs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Goldman Sachs and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs 2 10 11 0 2.39 Goldman Sachs Competitors 320 1368 1437 67 2.39

Goldman Sachs currently has a consensus target price of $261.74, indicating a potential upside of 1.71%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential downside of 0.38%. Given Goldman Sachs’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Goldman Sachs and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs $32.07 billion $4.29 billion 13.02 Goldman Sachs Competitors $5.87 billion $745.79 million 24.17

Goldman Sachs has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Goldman Sachs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Goldman Sachs has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldman Sachs’ competitors have a beta of 8.84, indicating that their average share price is 784% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs 13.36% 11.66% 0.95% Goldman Sachs Competitors 5.55% 3.62% 5.12%

Summary

Goldman Sachs beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Goldman Sachs Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients. The Institutional Client Services segment is involved in client execution activities related to making markets in cash and derivative instruments for interest rate products, credit products, mortgages, currencies, commodities, and equities; and provision of securities services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services, as well as markets in and clears client transactions on primary stock, options, and futures exchanges. The Investing & Lending segment invests in and originates longer-term loans to provide financing to clients; and makes investments in debt securities and loans, public and private equity securities, and infrastructure and real estate entities, as well as provides unsecured and secured loans to retail clients through its digital platforms. The Investment Management segment offers investment management products and services; and wealth advisory services consisting of portfolio management, financial planning and counseling, and brokerage and other transaction services. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

