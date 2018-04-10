Contrasting La Quinta (LQ) and Its Rivals

La Quinta (NYSE: LQ) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare La Quinta to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

La Quinta has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La Quinta’s competitors have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares La Quinta and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Quinta 15.50% 4.85% 1.19% La Quinta Competitors 10.97% 12.75% 4.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for La Quinta and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Quinta 0 3 2 0 2.40 La Quinta Competitors 306 1437 2178 73 2.51

La Quinta currently has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.78%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 6.13%. Given La Quinta’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe La Quinta is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares La Quinta and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio La Quinta $980.63 million $151.96 million 65.55 La Quinta Competitors $3.57 billion $470.05 million 159.59

La Quinta’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than La Quinta. La Quinta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.1% of La Quinta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of La Quinta shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

La Quinta competitors beat La Quinta on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

La Quinta Company Profile

La Quinta Holdings Inc. is an owner, operator and franchisor of select-service hotels primarily serving the midscale and upper-midscale sectors under the La Quinta brand. The Company’s segments include owned hotels, franchise and management, and corporate and other. The owned hotels segment is engaged in the operation of owned hotel properties. The franchise and management segment is engaged in various license, franchise and management agreements relating to its owned and franchised hotels. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio consisted of 888 hotels representing approximately 87,200 rooms located primarily across 48 states in the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, Honduras and Colombia, of which 322 hotels were owned and operated, and 566 were franchised. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a pipeline of 248 franchised hotels in the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Chile and El Salvador.

