Reviewing Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) and Yatra Online (YTRA)

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) and Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lindblad Expeditions and Yatra Online, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindblad Expeditions 0 1 2 0 2.67 Yatra Online 0 0 5 0 3.00

Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.87%. Yatra Online has a consensus target price of $14.36, indicating a potential upside of 113.37%. Given Yatra Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yatra Online is more favorable than Lindblad Expeditions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and Yatra Online’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lindblad Expeditions $266.50 million 1.82 -$8.66 million $0.09 117.67 Yatra Online $144.39 million 1.35 -$91.18 million ($1.03) -6.53

Lindblad Expeditions has higher revenue and earnings than Yatra Online. Yatra Online is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lindblad Expeditions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Lindblad Expeditions has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yatra Online has a beta of -1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and Yatra Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindblad Expeditions -3.25% 7.20% 1.97% Yatra Online -38.96% -363.93% -25.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Yatra Online shares are held by institutional investors. 50.1% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lindblad Expeditions beats Yatra Online on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions. It operates a fleet of seven owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand. The company has a strategic alliance with The National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.

