Reviewing Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NETS) & Its Peers

Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NYSE: NETS) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Netshoes (CAYMAN) to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Netshoes (CAYMAN) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netshoes (CAYMAN) -9.00% -39.23% -12.29% Netshoes (CAYMAN) Competitors -0.91% -1,897.02% -2.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.8% of Netshoes (CAYMAN) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Netshoes (CAYMAN) and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netshoes (CAYMAN) 0 2 2 0 2.50 Netshoes (CAYMAN) Competitors 105 502 1894 47 2.74

Netshoes (CAYMAN) currently has a consensus target price of $21.88, suggesting a potential upside of 300.64%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 9.19%. Given Netshoes (CAYMAN)’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Netshoes (CAYMAN) is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Netshoes (CAYMAN) and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Netshoes (CAYMAN) $180.65 million -$51.31 million -3.02 Netshoes (CAYMAN) Competitors $13.26 billion $329.84 million 35.49

Netshoes (CAYMAN)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Netshoes (CAYMAN). Netshoes (CAYMAN) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Netshoes (CAYMAN) competitors beat Netshoes (CAYMAN) on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Netshoes (CAYMAN) Company Profile

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sports and lifestyle online retailer in Latin America. It offers various products, including athletic shoes, jerseys, apparels, accessories, and sporting equipment of international, local, and private brands, as well as fashion. The company operates through its ecommerce Websites, such as www.netshoes.com and www.zattini.com. Netshoes (Cayman) Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

