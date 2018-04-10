Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) & Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Head-To-Head Review

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ: NWPX) and Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Pipe and Norsk Hydro ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Pipe -7.65% -3.52% -3.11% Norsk Hydro ASA 7.97% 9.50% 6.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Northwest Pipe and Norsk Hydro ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Pipe 0 1 1 0 2.50 Norsk Hydro ASA 1 2 2 0 2.20

Northwest Pipe presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 55.04%. Given Northwest Pipe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Northwest Pipe is more favorable than Norsk Hydro ASA.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northwest Pipe and Norsk Hydro ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Pipe $132.78 million 1.47 -$10.16 million ($0.65) -30.80 Norsk Hydro ASA $13.93 billion 0.91 $1.08 billion $0.48 12.90

Norsk Hydro ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Pipe. Northwest Pipe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Norsk Hydro ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Northwest Pipe has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norsk Hydro ASA has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Norsk Hydro ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Northwest Pipe does not pay a dividend. Norsk Hydro ASA pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Northwest Pipe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Norsk Hydro ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Northwest Pipe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Norsk Hydro ASA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Norsk Hydro ASA beats Northwest Pipe on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company is a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems. The Company produces steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure, and has approximately eight manufacturing facilities, located in Portland, Oregon; Denver, Colorado; Adelanto, California; Parkersburg, West Virginia; Saginaw, Texas; St. Louis, Missouri; Salt Lake City, Utah, and Monterrey, Mexico. The Company, through Water Transmission Group, produces engineered welded steel pipe products for use in water transmission applications. The Company’s solutions-based products are used in water transmission, plant piping, tunnels and river crossings applications.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA (Hydro) is an integrated aluminum company with operations in various activities along the aluminum industry’s value chain. The Company operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, which includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina; Primary Metal, which includes primary aluminum production and casting activities; Metal Markets, which include sales activities relating to products from the its primary metal plants and operational responsibility for Hydro’s stand-alone remelters, as well as physical and financial metal trading activities; Rolled Products, which include Hydro’s rolling mills; Energy, which includes energy sourcing for Hydro’s aluminum operations around the world, and Other and eliminations, which consists of its captive insurance company Industriforsikring, its industry parks, internal service providers, operation of Sapa and other activities.

