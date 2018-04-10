Park Sterling (NASDAQ:PSTB) versus Sterling Financial (STSA) Financial Survey

Sterling Financial (NASDAQ: STSA) and Park Sterling (NASDAQ:PSTB) are both companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Park Sterling shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Park Sterling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Park Sterling pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Sterling Financial does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sterling Financial and Park Sterling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Park Sterling 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Financial and Park Sterling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Financial N/A N/A N/A Park Sterling 26.18% 9.35% 1.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sterling Financial and Park Sterling’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Park Sterling $140.91 million 4.86 $19.94 million N/A N/A

Park Sterling has higher revenue and earnings than Sterling Financial.

Summary

Park Sterling beats Sterling Financial on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sterling Financial Company Profile

Sterling Financial Corporation (Sterling) is a bank holding company for Sterling Savings Bank. Sterling Savings Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank. Sterling Savings Bank offers retail and commercial banking products and services, mortgage lending and investment products to individuals, small businesses, commercial organizations and corporations. The Company operates in two segments: Community Banking and Home Loan Division. Its Community Banking segment provides traditional banking services through the retail banking, private banking and commercial banking groups, including the originating and servicing of commercial real estate, owner occupied CRE and C&I loans. The Company’s Home Loan Division originates and sells residential real estate loans through its mortgage banking operations, on both a servicing-retained and servicing-released basis. In Apil 2014, Umpqua Holdings Corp merged with Sterling Financial Corp.

Park Sterling Company Profile

Park Sterling Corporation is a holding company for Park Sterling Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a North Carolina-chartered commercial non-member bank. The Company provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, real estate owners, residential builders, institutions, professionals and consumers doing business or residing within its target markets. It provides a range of banking products, including personal, business and non-profit checking accounts, interest on lawyer trust accounts (IOLTA), individual retirement accounts, business and personal money market accounts, time deposits, overdraft protection, safe deposit boxes, and online and mobile banking. Its wealth management activities include investment management, private banking, personal trust and investment brokerage services. Its cash management activities include remote deposit capture, lockbox services, sweep accounts, purchasing cards, automated clearing house (ACH) and wire payments.

