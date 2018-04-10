Reviewing Pentair (PNR) and Metso Oyj (MXCYY)

Pentair (NYSE: PNR) and Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pentair and Metso Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pentair 4 7 3 0 1.93 Metso Oyj 1 0 0 0 1.00

Pentair presently has a consensus target price of $71.27, indicating a potential upside of 1.64%. Given Pentair’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pentair is more favorable than Metso Oyj.

Profitability

This table compares Pentair and Metso Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pentair 13.50% 13.41% 6.86% Metso Oyj 3.71% 9.95% 4.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pentair and Metso Oyj’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pentair $4.94 billion 2.58 $666.50 million $3.53 19.80 Metso Oyj $3.06 billion 1.49 $115.22 million $0.24 31.58

Pentair has higher revenue and earnings than Metso Oyj. Pentair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metso Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Pentair pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Metso Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Pentair pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Metso Oyj pays out 179.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pentair has increased its dividend for 41 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Pentair has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metso Oyj has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Pentair shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Metso Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Pentair shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Metso Oyj shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pentair beats Metso Oyj on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc operates as a diversified industrial manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Water and Electrical. The Water segment designs, manufactures, and services products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges in agriculture, aquaculture, foodservice, food and beverage processing, swimming pools, water supply and disposal, and various industrial applications. This segment serves wholesalers and retail distributors, end-users, engineering procurement contractors, and original equipment manufacturers under the Aurora, Berkeley, Codeline, Everpure, Fairbanks-Nijhuis, Kreepy Krauly, Haffmans, Hydromatic, Hypro, Pentair, Pentair Aquatic Eco-Systems, Sta-Rite, Shurflo, Südmo, and X-Flow brand names. The Electrical segment designs, manufactures, and services products that protect sensitive equipment and buildings; thermal management systems; and engineered fastening solutions. This segment serves commercial, communications, energy, electronics, infrastructure, medical, security, and defense industries under the CADDY, ERICO, Hoffman, LENTON, Raychem, Schroff, and Tracer brands. Pentair plc was founded in 1966 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Metso Oyj Company Profile

Metso Oyj is a global supplier of technology and services for mining, aggregates, oil and gas, pulp, paper, as well as process industries. The Company’s segments include Minerals, Flow Control, and Group Head Office and other. The Minerals segment covers the Company’s mining, aggregates and recycling businesses. The Flow Control segment covers the Company’s valves and pumps businesses. The Company operates in Europe, North America, South and Central America, Other Asia-Pacific, China, and Africa and Middle East regions. The Company offers its products at over 190 locations in approximately 50 countries. The Company offers a range of products in categories, including wear parts, spare parts, lokotrack mobile plants, crushers, feeders, screens, conveyors, grinding, separation, pyro processing, bulk materials handling and slurry pumps. Its services include field services, life cycle services for mining, repairs and refurbishment, chamber optimization and engineered upgrades.

