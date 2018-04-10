Reviewing Prospect Global Resources (PGRX) and Lennar (LEN.B)

Prospect Global Resources (OTCMKTS: PGRX) and Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Lennar pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Prospect Global Resources does not pay a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Prospect Global Resources has a beta of -5.04, suggesting that its share price is 604% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lennar has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prospect Global Resources and Lennar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Global Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lennar $12.65 billion 0.89 $810.48 million N/A N/A

Lennar has higher revenue and earnings than Prospect Global Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Prospect Global Resources and Lennar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prospect Global Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Lennar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Prospect Global Resources and Lennar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Global Resources N/A N/A N/A Lennar 6.84% 13.73% 6.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Lennar shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.0% of Prospect Global Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Lennar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lennar beats Prospect Global Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prospect Global Resources

Prospect Global Resources Inc. (Prospect) is an engaged in the exploration and development of a potash deposit located in the Holbrook Basin of eastern Arizona, which it refers to as the Holbrook Project. The Holbrook Project consists of permits and leases on 147 mineral estate sections spanning approximately 90,000-acres in the Holbrook Basin of eastern Arizona, along the southern edge of the Colorado Plateau. The Company holds interest and control the Holbrook Project through its wholly owned subsidiary, AWP. Through AWP, the Company holds potash exploration permits on 38 Arizona state sections, own the mineral rights on eight private sections and hold leases for the mineral rights on 101 private sections which, in total, cover approximately 90,000-acres.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily. It is a developer of multifamily rental properties. Its Homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development and sale of residential land. It operates primarily under the Lennar brand name. The Lennar Financial Services segment includes mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of its homes and others. The Rialto segment is a real estate, investment management, and finance company. The Lennar Multifamily segment focuses on developing a portfolio of institutional multifamily rental properties in the United States markets.

