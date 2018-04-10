Head-To-Head Survey: Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) and Its Rivals

Smart Sand (NASDAQ: SND) is one of 21 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Smart Sand to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Smart Sand has a beta of 3.47, meaning that its share price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Sand’s peers have a beta of 0.66, meaning that their average share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Sand and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Sand 15.69% 7.37% 5.95% Smart Sand Competitors 8.93% 9.40% 4.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smart Sand and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Sand $137.21 million $21.52 million 18.81 Smart Sand Competitors $1.87 billion $261.07 million 14.51

Smart Sand’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Smart Sand. Smart Sand is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Smart Sand and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Sand 0 4 4 0 2.50 Smart Sand Competitors 195 698 858 28 2.40

Smart Sand currently has a consensus target price of $11.34, suggesting a potential upside of 88.43%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 22.99%. Given Smart Sand’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Smart Sand is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.0% of Smart Sand shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 46.4% of Smart Sand shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Smart Sand beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc. engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 321 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.