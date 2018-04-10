Reviewing Suez Environnement (SZEVY) & Profire Energy (PFIE)

Suez Environnement (OTCMKTS: SZEVY) and Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Suez Environnement and Profire Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suez Environnement 1 3 2 0 2.17 Profire Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profire Energy has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential downside of 19.93%. Given Profire Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Profire Energy is more favorable than Suez Environnement.

Profitability

This table compares Suez Environnement and Profire Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suez Environnement N/A N/A N/A Profire Energy 11.62% 10.43% 9.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Suez Environnement shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Profire Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of Profire Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Suez Environnement pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Profire Energy does not pay a dividend. Suez Environnement pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Suez Environnement and Profire Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suez Environnement $16.96 billion 0.53 $465.10 million $0.40 18.33 Profire Energy $38.29 million 3.58 $4.44 million $0.09 31.22

Suez Environnement has higher revenue and earnings than Profire Energy. Suez Environnement is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Profire Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Suez Environnement has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profire Energy has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Profire Energy beats Suez Environnement on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suez Environnement

SUEZ SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients. The company also offers consulting services; and engineering and construction contracts and other services. SUEZ SA was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc. is an oilfield technology company. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of developing combustion management technologies for the oil and gas industry. It specializes in the creation of burner-management systems, used on a range of oilfield natural-draft fire tube vessels. It offers burner-management systems, which help to ignite, monitor and manage the burner flame. Its solution, the PF3100, helps manage and synchronize custom applications helping oilfield producers meet deadlines through an off-the-shelf solution with dynamic customization. It also sells complementary oilfield products. Such products help manage fuel flow (such as valves and fuel trains), meter air flow (such as airplates), generate power on-site (such as solar packages), ignite and direct flame (such as flare stack igniter and nozzles), and other functions. In addition to the burner-management systems and complementary technologies, it also offers chemical-management systems.

