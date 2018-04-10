Analyzing Morningstar (MORN) and Topcon (TOPCF)

Topcon (OTCMKTS: TOPCF) and Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Topcon and Morningstar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topcon 0 0 0 0 N/A Morningstar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.7% of Morningstar shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.4% of Morningstar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Topcon has a beta of 3.11, indicating that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morningstar has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Morningstar pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Topcon does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Topcon and Morningstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topcon N/A N/A N/A Morningstar 15.02% 15.64% 8.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Topcon and Morningstar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Topcon $1.19 billion 1.84 $41.07 million $0.38 53.11 Morningstar $911.70 million 4.48 $136.90 million N/A N/A

Morningstar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Topcon.

Summary

Morningstar beats Topcon on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems. The companys infrastructure products consists of total stations, layout navigators, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, field controllers, levels, theodolites, rotating lasers, and pipe lasers. Its eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, photocoagulators, tonometers, slit lamps, operation and specular microscopes, ophthalmic data system IMAGEnet, vision testers, auto refractometers, auto kerato-refractometers, lens meters, and chart projectors. The company was formerly known as Tokyo Optical Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Topcon Corporation in 1989. Topcon Corporation was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors. The company offers Morningstar Data, an investment data spanning various investment databases, including pricing and commodity data; Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment research platform; investment management solutions, which include Morningstar Managed Portfolios, the strategist models on third-party managed account platforms, as well as services for institutional asset management, asset allocation, and manager selection; institutional asset management services for asset management firms, broker-dealers, and insurance providers; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a Web-based investment planning system; and Morningstar.com, a Website for individual investors. It also provides Morningstar Enterprise Components, a set of tools and capabilities that builds customized Websites or enhances existing solutions; Morningstar Research, which includes equity research and manager research; Morningstar Credit Ratings that provides new issue and surveillance ratings and analysis for structured credits, as well as operational risk assessment services; Morningstar Indexes, a set of investment indexes; workplace solutions, such as retirement advice and managed accounts, fiduciary services, and custom models; a mobile application, excel plug-in, data feeds, and data solutions; equity and manager research, and credit rating services; and institutional asset management, asset allocation, and manager selection services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.