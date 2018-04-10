Contrasting Veritone (VERI) & Universal Business Payment Solutions Acquisition (JTPY)

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) and Universal Business Payment Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:JTPY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Veritone and Universal Business Payment Solutions Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 1 0 4 0 2.60 Universal Business Payment Solutions Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veritone presently has a consensus price target of $21.20, indicating a potential upside of 31.19%. Given Veritone’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Veritone is more favorable than Universal Business Payment Solutions Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Veritone and Universal Business Payment Solutions Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -413.52% -158.62% -64.69% Universal Business Payment Solutions Acquisition -4.08% -40.74% -0.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Universal Business Payment Solutions Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of Universal Business Payment Solutions Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veritone and Universal Business Payment Solutions Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $14.41 million 18.19 -$59.60 million ($4.59) -3.52 Universal Business Payment Solutions Acquisition $76.04 million 0.45 -$3.10 million ($0.75) -2.93

Universal Business Payment Solutions Acquisition has higher revenue and earnings than Veritone. Veritone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Business Payment Solutions Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Universal Business Payment Solutions Acquisition beats Veritone on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc. is a developer of artificial intelligence (AI) platform. The Company’s platform unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform unstructured audio and video data and analyze it in conjunction with structured data in a seamless, automated manner to generate actionable intelligence. Its cloud-based artificial intelligence operating system (aiOS) integrates and orchestrates an open ecosystem of cognitive engines, together with the Company’s suite of applications, to reveal valuable multivariate insights from vast amounts of audio, video and structured data. The Company’s technology enables users to run comprehensive, multivariate queries, correlations and analyses in near real-time using multiple cognitive engines and data sets, integrating and refining the outputs. The Company’s services and target markets include Media Agency Services, software as a service (Saas) Solutions, and Other Vertical Markets and Applications.

Universal Business Payment Solutions Acquisition Company Profile

JetPay Corporation provides debit and credit card processing, payroll, human capital management (HCM) and card services to businesses and their employees in the United States. The company operates through two segments, JetPay Payment Processing and JetPay HR and Payroll. It offers debit and credit processing and automated clearing house payment services to small and medium-sized businesses, as well as to large entities, which processes Internet transactions and recurring billings; and HCM services, including payroll, tax filing, time and attendance, HR, and other related services to small and medium-sized employers. The company also provides transaction processing services, such as end-to-end encryption and tokenization; high speed network and authorization; batch processing; gift cards; fraud protection; and Website or payment application services; and MAGIC, a payments gateway that provides real-time integrated solutions to merchants. In addition, it provides low-cost money management and payment services to unbanked and under-banked employees through prepaid debit cards. The company was formerly known as Universal Business Payment Solutions Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to JetPay Corporation in August 2013. JetPay Corporation is headquartered in Center Valley, Pennsylvania.

