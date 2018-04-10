RevolverCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $778.00 (XRE)

RevolverCoin (CURRENCY:XRE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. RevolverCoin has a total market cap of $180,932.00 and approximately $778.00 worth of RevolverCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RevolverCoin has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One RevolverCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00041341 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000098 BTC.

RevolverCoin Profile

XRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 28th, 2016. RevolverCoin’s total supply is 22,680,968 coins. The official website for RevolverCoin is revolvercoin.org. RevolverCoin’s official Twitter account is @RevolverCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “XRE uses its own algorithm, X11Evo. “

RevolverCoin Coin Trading

RevolverCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy RevolverCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RevolverCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RevolverCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

