ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ: RWLK) is one of 26 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ReWalk Robotics to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -318.81% -678.44% -85.08% ReWalk Robotics Competitors -295.29% -52.73% -18.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $7.75 million -$24.71 million -1.08 ReWalk Robotics Competitors $1.33 billion $194.17 million 23.30

ReWalk Robotics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ReWalk Robotics. ReWalk Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ReWalk Robotics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 1 0 4 0 2.60 ReWalk Robotics Competitors 126 702 1251 52 2.58

ReWalk Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $2.80, indicating a potential upside of 161.68%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 0.93%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReWalk Robotics’ competitors have a beta of 0.84, suggesting that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ReWalk Robotics competitors beat ReWalk Robotics on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. It is also developing ReWalk Restore, a soft suit exoskeleton for individuals who have suffered a stroke. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. markets and sells its products directly to third party payers, institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokne'am Illit, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.