REX Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $251.00 (REX)

REX (CURRENCY:REX) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One REX token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00004119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. REX has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $251.00 worth of REX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, REX has traded up 49.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002930 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00753927 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00181643 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00038584 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00056646 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About REX

REX launched on August 28th, 2017. REX’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The official website for REX is rexmls.com. The Reddit community for REX is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. REX’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling REX

REX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is not possible to buy REX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REX must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REX using one of the exchanges listed above.

