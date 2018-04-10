REX Achieves Market Cap of $2.40 Million (CRYPTO:REX)

REX (CURRENCY:REX) traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One REX token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00004108 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX. REX has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $250.00 worth of REX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, REX has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002953 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00746768 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00179891 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00039381 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00062727 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

REX Profile

REX was first traded on August 28th, 2017. REX’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. REX’s official website is rexmls.com. The Reddit community for REX is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. REX’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling REX

REX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is not possible to buy REX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REX must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for REX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.