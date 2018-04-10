RHFCoin (RHFC) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

RHFCoin (CURRENCY:RHFC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. RHFCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of RHFCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RHFCoin has traded up 36.4% against the US dollar. One RHFCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002924 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00767174 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014592 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00176158 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00062130 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About RHFCoin

RHFCoin’s genesis date was June 7th, 2017. RHFCoin’s total supply is 190,008,300 coins. RHFCoin’s official Twitter account is @rhfcoin. RHFCoin’s official website is rhfcoin.com.

RHFCoin Coin Trading

RHFCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not presently possible to buy RHFCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RHFCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RHFCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

