Rhoen Klinikum AG (RHK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rhoen Klinikum AG (ETR:RHK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €24.55 ($30.30).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RHK shares. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($27.16) target price on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €29.15 ($35.99) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €25.20 ($31.11) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($35.80) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €23.50 ($29.01) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th.

Shares of RHK opened at €26.70 ($32.96) on Tuesday. Rhoen Klinikum has a 1-year low of €25.08 ($30.96) and a 1-year high of €32.12 ($39.65).

About Rhoen Klinikum

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services in the areas of cardiological and coronary diseases, neurological disorders, oncology, lung diseases, and orthopedic and accident surgeries; rehabilitation services; and thoracic, pulmonary and vascular diseases, tumors, heart conditions, and nervous and skeletal system diseases.

