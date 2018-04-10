Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) Stake Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Cryolife worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 38,861 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cryolife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director C Elkins Ronald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CRY opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.18. Cryolife Inc has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $660.79, a P/E ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Cryolife had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Cryolife Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRY. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Cryolife in a report on Friday, March 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of Cryolife in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryolife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryolife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

CryoLife, Inc (CryoLife) is a medical device manufacturer and processor, and is engaged in the distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues used in cardiac surgical procedures. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Devices and Preservation Services. The Medical Devices segment includes medical devices, such as BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, BioFoam Surgical Matrix, On-X Life Technologies Holdings, Inc valves and surgical products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy product line, PerClot and PhotoFix.

