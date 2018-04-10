Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,770 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Photronics worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 119,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after purchasing an additional 203,240 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,445,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,191,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Constantine S. Macricostas sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 692,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Constantine S. Macricostas sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $3,092,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 692,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,604.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 606,870 shares of company stock worth $4,698,895. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLAB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $566.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Photronics had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $123.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc is a manufacturer of photomasks, which are photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. As of October 30, 2016, the Company operated principally from nine manufacturing facilities: two located in Europe, three in Taiwan, one in Korea and three in the United States.

