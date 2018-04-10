Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,359 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Prothena worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period.

Prothena stock opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,523.68, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.70. Prothena Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 556.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Prothena Corp will post -5.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prothena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

