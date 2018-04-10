Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Stake Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,069 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Celgene worth $128,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CELG. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 4,290.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,408,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,092,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,433 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 1,489.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,907,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celgene by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,527,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,951,579,000 after buying an additional 1,610,056 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Celgene by 11.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,962,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,181,818,000 after buying an additional 1,546,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Celgene by 785.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,170,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,031,000 after buying an additional 1,038,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celgene stock opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $84.25 and a 52-week high of $147.17. The firm has a market cap of $65,401.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Celgene had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CELG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 target price on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Celgene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.68.

In other Celgene news, insider Mark J. Alles bought 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 178,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,441,277.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $1,263,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Stake Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/rhumbline-advisers-has-128-85-million-stake-in-celgene-co-celg-updated-updated.html.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.