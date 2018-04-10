Sonic Drive-In (NASDAQ:SONC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sonic Drive-In (NASDAQ:SONC) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Sonic Drive-In worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Drive-In in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Sonic Drive-In by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Drive-In in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sonic Drive-In by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Sonic Drive-In by 2,344.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sonic Drive-In news, Director Federico F. Pena sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $118,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Federico F. Pena sold 9,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $238,372.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SONC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sonic Drive-In from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Wells Fargo lowered their target price on shares of Sonic Drive-In from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sonic Drive-In from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic Drive-In from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sonic Drive-In from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of SONC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 818,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,737. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $974.57, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. Sonic Drive-In has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

Sonic Drive-In (NASDAQ:SONC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Sonic Drive-In had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Sonic Drive-In will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Sonic Drive-In

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of quick-service drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2017, the company operated 3,593 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, of which 228 were owned and operated by the company and 3,365 were owned and operated by franchisees. The company also owns and leases 135 properties; and sublease 53 properties to franchisees and other parties.

