Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,011 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Twilio worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,025,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Twilio by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,367,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,827,000 after buying an additional 371,055 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,940,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,546,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3,490.28, a P/E ratio of -47.27 and a beta of -0.49. Twilio has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $42.54.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.51 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 15,637 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $635,644.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 4,213 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $107,600.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,856. Company insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.36 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.96.

WARNING: “Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/rhumbline-advisers-sells-11011-shares-of-twilio-inc-twlo-updated-updated-updated.html.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.