RIB Software (ETR:RIB) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

RIB Software (ETR:RIB) has been given a €35.00 ($43.21) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, April 2nd. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.63% from the stock’s previous close.

RIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($34.57) price target on shares of RIB Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($27.16) price target on shares of RIB Software and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS set a €19.25 ($23.77) price target on shares of RIB Software and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RIB Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €26.54 ($32.77).

ETR:RIB opened at €18.17 ($22.43) on Monday. RIB Software has a 12 month low of €11.43 ($14.11) and a 12 month high of €35.16 ($43.41).

RIB Software Company Profile

RIB Software SE designs, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction industry worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO, a software eco-system that helps digitalize enterprises in the building and construction industries; RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural member design and CAD/FEM-applications at the same time for structural and soil engineering, as well as for tunnel and bridge constructions; and RIB STRATIS, a software solution for the design, quantity calculation, execution, invoicing, and inventory management in road building, civil engineering, and surveying sectors.

