Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their buy rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) in a research note published on Tuesday, April 3rd. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“Premature to Write-off IgAN for Now. Given the totality of the data and unmet need in IgAN, we have slightly lowered our probability of success for the program. While the data did not meet the primary endpoint of a statistically significant mean change in proteinuria from baseline, several positive trends were found among a pre-specified population of patients with greater than 1,000mg/g of proteinuria. Treatment with 150mg fostamatinib twice daily at 24-weeks led to a median reduction in proteinuria from baseline of 803mg/ g (n=15), compared with 100mg fostamatinib’s reduction of 720mg/g (n=16) and placebo’s reduction of 177mg/g (n=14). These trends were also observed among patients who entered the study with a baseline proteinuria of 2,000mg/g. During the study safety events were in-line with previous experiences, with two patients experiencing severe adverse events across each cohort and two events reported as drug related (pancreatitis and abnormal liver enzyme). As a reminder, fostamatinib has over 5,000 patient-years of experience generated with the drug. Going forward, Rigel plans to advance the IgAN program through collaborations with a pharmaceutical partner, which we believe could be potentially bundled with an ex-U.S. territory licensing of TAVLISSE for lead indication ITP.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst wrote.

RIGL has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.49.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.23. 528,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,584. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.71.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,574,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,628,000 after buying an additional 2,854,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,225,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,998 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,475,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,077,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 784,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/rigel-pharmaceuticals-rigl-given-a-6-00-price-target-at-cantor-fitzgerald-updated.html.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.