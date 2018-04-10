RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.15

Media headlines about RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RigNet earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 45.9970801547493 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of RigNet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo began coverage on shares of RigNet in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of RigNet stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. 1,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.93. RigNet has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). RigNet had a negative return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.00 million. equities research analysts forecast that RigNet will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Louis Iv Davis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $161,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,809.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/rignet-rnet-earns-daily-news-impact-score-of-0-15-updated.html.

About RigNet

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

Receive News & Ratings for RigNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RigNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.