Rise Trading 36.5% Higher This Week (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 24.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Rise has traded 36.5% higher against the dollar. Rise has a total market cap of $14.15 million and $118.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00088608 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00031621 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00045191 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001974 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015000 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 122,994,755 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision.

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk, and created to reinforce programming langueage diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications, so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, YoBit and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

