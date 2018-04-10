Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $206.29, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter. analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RVSB. Zacks Investment Research raised Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 1,923.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 219,914 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Riverview Bancorp worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/riverview-bancorp-inc-rvsb-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-03-updated.html.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc (Riverview) is a savings and loan holding company of Riverview Community Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through two segments, which include banking operations performed by the Bank and trust and investment services performed by Riverview Asset Management Corp. (RAMCorp).

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.