RLI Corp. (RLI) Director Sells $62,319.76 in Stock

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $62,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RLI opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,760.01, a PE ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.22. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.85 million. RLI had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 8.21%. equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of RLI in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RLI

RLI Corp. is a specialty insurance company. The Company underwrites selected property and casualty insurance through subsidiaries, as well as offers insurance coverages in both the specialty admitted, and excess and surplus markets. It operates through Casualty, Property and Surety segments. Its Casualty segment consists of commercial and personal umbrella, general liability, commercial transportation, professional services, small commercial, executive products, medical professional liability and other casualty businesses.

